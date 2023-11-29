Double Black Construction Unveils New Website to Make It Easier to Get Quotes for Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double Black Construction, a premier turnkey installer of commercial and industrial pre-engineered metal buildings, has launched a completely redesigned and easier-to-navigate business-to-business website at doubleblackconstruction.com for their client base of engineers, architects and steel building manufacturers.



The new website explains why Double Black Construction is the preferred authorized builder for North America’s top building system manufacturers, such as Nucor, Allied Steel Buildings, Summit Steel Buildings, Behlen, U-Build, Robertson and Steelway Buildings. The company delivers a wide variety of facilities to suit any commercial and industrial business. Architects, engineers and steel-building system manufacturing decision-makers will find the newly updated site easier and more convenient to submit blueprints and technical drawings to get a free quote and preliminary building plan.

“When building professionals need a single installation partner they can trust to get the job done on-time and on-budget, turn to a turnkey constructor with the talent, technology and experience to provide all the services they require.” ~ Darren Sperling, Partner, Double Black Construction

Learn about Double Black Construction’s best-in-class turnkey construction services by visiting their rebuilt website at doubleblackconstruction.com. Additional information about company capabilities, leadership and technical articles about construction and the metal building industry (including economic trends and annual outlook) are also updated at least twice a month at https://www.doubleblackconstruction.com/Blog.

“We believe using high-quality products elevates projects,” Sperling says. “Our partners have come to recommend us for their installation needs. Our manufacturing partners trust us to enhance their reputation throughout each project’s lifecycle.”

ABOUT DOUBLE BLACK CONSTRUCTION INC.

Double Black Construction (https://www.doubleblackconstruction.com/) is an industry-leading industrial and commercial pre-engineered building erector. The company specializes in metal building systems and is a turnkey building solution provider for industries such as mining, manufacturing, resources, heavy industry, agriculture and warehousing. From concrete foundations to building to finishing and general contracting, its fully insured and experienced skilled teams of tradespeople have been demonstrating/delivering the ideal quality completed products for leading building manufacturers for over 40 years.

