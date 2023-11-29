IFTM introduces Master's Degree (MSc) programmes in Chinese Medium

MACAU, November 29 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) will add Chinese language as the medium of instruction to its repertoire of postgraduate programmes in the academic year 2024/2025. The new arrangements will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette.

With these implementations, all MSc programmes at IFTM will provide Chinese and English options as the mediums of instruction, aiming to offer a wider range of selections for individuals seeking to enhance their academic capabilities and professional advancement. The programmes include: (i) International Hospitality Management, (ii) International Tourism Management, (iii) International Food and Beverage Management, (iv) International Gastronomy Management, (v) Smart Technologies in Hospitality and Tourism, (vi) Digital Marketing and Analytics and (vii) International Events Management (New programme).

IFTM is committed to nurturing professionals with an international perspective and cross-cultural communication skills, contributing to the sustainable development of Macao's tourism industry as well as the global tourism sector. IFTM believes the new offers will help advance Macao’s ‘1+4’ strategy for appropriate economic diversification, and further position the city as a ‘World Centre of Tourism and Leisure’.

IFTM is ranked as one of the best higher education institutions worldwide in tourism and hospitality. Over the years, IFTM has achieved prominent position in QS World University Rankings by Subjects. In 2023, IFTM ranks as 10th in the world, 1st in Asia and Macao in the subject of ‘Hospitality & Leisure Management’. Additionally, in the newly-released 2023 ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, IFTM earns significant rise to 42nd globally in the subject of “Hospitality and Tourism Management”. IFTM also offers Dual Master’s Programmes with the University of Surrey from the United Kingdom and the University of Queensland from Australia. These collaborations open new doors for IFTM students to pursue global opportunities, and contribute to the enhancement of the quality of education.

The application period for IFTM’s master’s degree programmes opens until 31 May 2024. The Institute has a wide range of scholarships and other grants available for students. For more information, please visit IFTM Admission website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/s/PGPGPG, or contact Admission and Registration Division at the number 2856 1252 or by email at admission@iftm.edu.mo.