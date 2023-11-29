China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival concluded successfully

MACAU, November 29 - The “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, integrated in the 5th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), and co-organised by Galaxy Entertainment Group and SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, successfully presented screenings and various outreach activities. Themed “Dresses Galore in Films”, this edition of the Film Festival presented nearly 30 different types of film productions in Chinese and Portuguese, the unique charm of the cinematic world of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries showcasing to the public.

The closing film “Miúcha: The Voice of Bossa Nova” was screened outdoors at the Jardim Secreto, at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, on 24 November. The screening was attended by the Consul-General of Mozambique in the Macao SAR, Rafael Custódio Marques; the Vice Consul-General of the Republic of Angola in the Macao SAR, Teresa Dos Santos; the Vice President of the IC, Cheang Kai Meng; the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Chan Ka Io; the Secretary General of SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, Lawyer Rui Cunha; the Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Linda Wong; the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Choi Ian Sin; and the Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries, Ho Hong Pan. Before the screening, a bossa nova music performance was held, allowing the guests, university students and the public to feel the unique charm of bossa nova. After that, they enjoyed the film that presented the legendary story of the Brazilian diva Miúcha.

Themed “Dresses Galore in Films”, this year’s Film Festival brought together nearly 30 outstanding films from Mainland China, the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, and Macao. Divided into four sections, namely “Exquisite Wardrobe in Cinema”, “New Films of China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, “Macao Showcase” and “Outdoor Screening”, the Film Festival also screened various outstanding Chinese films which were awarded for fashion styling, showcasing the humanism and cultures of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries while taking the audience into a colourful cinematic world of numerous characters in dazzling clothes. The opening film “Good Autumn, Mommy”, which had its premiere in Cantonese-speaking regions, was directed by Chen Shizhong, who paid a special visit to Macao to share his shooting experience with the audience. Man Lim-chung, a famous artistic director and film director from Hong Kong, was also invited to share his experience of working as artistic director and costume designer for several classic films. Following the screening of “Kissing the Ground You Walked On”, director Hong Heng Fai and actor Lam Sheung shared the stories behind the production of the film with the audience in a post-screening seminar.

As one of the series of activities of the 5th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the Film Festival presented a rich variety of outreach activities, including the Cantonese Opera Accessories Workshop and the Parent-child Portuguese Folk Dance Workshop, allowing participants to have a better understanding of the cultural connotations of Chinese and Portuguese costumes while enjoying the films, thus fully demonstrating the fusion of Chinese and Lusophone cultures. For the first time, an outdoor animation screening was held during the Film Festival at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, a revitalised historical facility. The Animation Character Crafts Workshop for families, which attracted numerous parents and children, creating a lively atmosphere, was also held there.

In this edition of Film Festival, screenings and outreach activities were held in various locations in the Macao Peninsula and the Islands, allowing the public to have an immersive experience about the diversity of cinematic aesthetics in China, including Macao, and the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. The Film Festival also contributed to the exploration of multicultural experiences, leveraging Macao’s role as a “Cultural Exchange Centre between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and contributing to the establishment of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where diverse cultures coexist with Chinese culture as the mainstream”.