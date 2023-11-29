Forum debates issues in building rule-of-law socialist state

VIETNAM, November 29 -

HÀ NỘI — An annual legal forum on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state in the new period took place in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Justice and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the event was part of the events in the framework of the EU Justice and Legal Empowerment Programme (EU JULE) in Việt Nam funded by the UNDP.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyễn Khánh Ngọc said building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people led by the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is the central task of reforming the political system in the process of comprehensive renovation of the country, deep and effective international integration, and sustainable socio-economic development.

This is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State in recent years, he added.

The Resolution on continuing to build and complete the Vietnamese socialist rule-of-law state in the new period issued in November last year is a basis for creating unity in awareness and actions of all relevant agencies, organisations, and individuals to continue improving the effectiveness and efficiency of implementing assigned responsibilities and tasks, he said.

In addition to promoting the roles and responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and each civil servant and public employee, the assistance and support of international friends is also an important factor contributing to creating more strength and resources for Viet Nam to achieve expected results in its efforts to build and perfect a socialist rule-of-law state, the official said.

Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam, spoke highly of Việt Nam's efforts in building institutions, and building and perfecting a socialist rule-of-law state, saying that the UNDP Việt Nam will continue to support the country in building capacity and strengthening institutions, equal access to justice, and promoting gender equality and safe migration.

Delegates focused their discussion on the role and responsibility of the Government in building and perfecting a socialist rule-of-law state in the new period, the legal dissemination and education and organising law enforcement to meet the requirements of the work.

As the most important event of the Legal Partnership Group for International Legal Cooperation under the Ministry of Justice in the year, the forum updated and shared information about the requirements and priority tasks of Vietnamese agencies and organisations in the process of building and perfecting a socialist rule-of-law state, thus creating a premise and basis for promoting cooperative relationships and opening up new cooperation opportunities in the fields discussed at the forum. — VNS