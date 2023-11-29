Vietnamese President meets Japanese families participating in youth exchanges

VIETNAM, November 29 -

TOKYO — President Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse on Wednesday attended a gathering and joined a breakfast with the Japanese families that used to welcome young Vietnamese during youth exchanges between the two countries.

The event, part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to the Northeast Asian nation, was also participated by representatives of some Japanese organisations such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICE), and the youth leaders development organisation of Japan (DAY), which have coordinated with the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee to hold youth cooperation activities and exchanges.

President Thưởng, who used to take part in such programmes, said those practical and meaningful friendship exchanges have helped young Vietnamese promote their understanding about and love for Japan as well as the hospitable, sincere, and kind Japanese people.

He also thanked JICA, JICE, DAY, and the units which have actively worked with the HCYU Central Committee for organising exchanges in the two countries, substantially helping maintain and promote the traditional friendship and cultural exchanges between both peoples.

Expressing their delight at meeting the Vietnamese leader and his spouse, the Japanese families said they are impressed that Thưởng still cherishes his memories of the time he spent in Japan in the past.

They offered congratulations on the achievements gained during the 50 years of bilateral relations and also shared their memories of the Vietnamese youth who are smart, friendly, and industrious. They added that they hope to welcome more young Vietnamese people to youth cooperation activities and cultural exchanges in Japan.

For their part, representatives of the Japanese organisations highlighted the meaningfulness and results of joint activities between the youths of Việt Nam and Japan. They noted that coordination with the HCYU Central Committee will be further enhanced to carry out more projects to bring cultural, people-to-people, and youth exchanges on par with the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Thưởng held that the elevation of bilateral ties is a chance to expand and foster people-to-people exchanges, including those between the countries’ young people.

He voiced his hope that agencies, organisations, localities, and families of Japan will keep working closely and effectively with the HCYU Central Committee and related agencies of Việt Nam to hold more cooperation activities between Vietnamese and Japanese youths to unceasingly nurture the ties between the countries’ peoples and young generations.

Also on November 29, President Thưởng attended an exchange programme between Vietnamese martial arts Vovinam and the Japanese martial arts held in Tokyo. — VNS