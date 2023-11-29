National Assembly’s 6th sitting wraps up

VIETNAM, November 29 -

HÀ NỘI — The 6th sitting of the 15th National Assembly (NA) wrapped in Hà Nội on Wednesday, with seven laws and eight resolutions passed with a very high approval rate.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ stated that after more than 22 working days, the NA had completed the entire agenda and issued a joint resolution for the session.

Regarding the socio-economic situation, the NA thoroughly discussed the results of implementing the plan for socio-economic development, financial-state budget, and public investment in 2023.

The NA also passed resolutions on the plan of socio-economic development, the state budget estimate, and the central budget allocation plan for 2024, as well as the decision on the public investment plan for 2024.

The NA agreed that, from 2023, the macroeconomic situation has been stable, inflation has been controlled, and major balances of the economy have been ensured. Economic growth has gradually recovering in a more positive direction, with the GDP forecasted to grow over 5 per cent for the entire year and at least 10 out of 15 key socio-economic targets expected to be achieved.

Social security has been ensured, and people's lives have been improving.

Diplomatic activities have been a bright spot of the year 2023. To date, Việt Nam has established comprehensive strategic partnerships and strategic partnerships with all the permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council and G20 countries. Việt Nam's reputation on the international stage has been elevated.

NA Chairman Huệ emphasised that the year 2024 is a pivotal year with special significance in successfully implementing the tasks of the entire term as per the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress.

He highlighted the need to continue prioritising the promotion of economic growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring the major balances of the economy.

There is an emphasis on accelerating the progress of constructing and developing the economic and social infrastructure, especially key national projects. The implementation of salary policy reforms should be implemented from July 1, 2024, he said.

The NA would continue efforts to streamline and build an efficient state apparatus, addressing issues such as avoiding accountability by some officials and public servants. The fight against corruption and waste should be intensified further.

In terms of legal work, the NA passed two resolutions on legal violations and seven laws, including the Identity Card Law, the revised Law on Real Estate Business, the law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots level, the amended Housing Law, the Law on Management and Protection of National Defense Works and Military Zones, the amended Law on Water Resources, and the amended Telecommunications Law. It also provided opinions for the first time on eight draft laws.

Regarding the amended Land Law and the amended Law on Credit Institutions, due to their special importance and complexity, the NA decided to review and pass them at the recent session after careful consideration.

Regarding the supervision activities, the NA conducted the highest level of supervision on the implementation of resolutions related to the national target programmes, including the New Rural Development Programme for the 2021-2025 period, the Sustainable Poverty Reduction for the 2021-2025 period, and the Socio-economic Development in Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Areas for the 2021-2030 period.

It adopted a resolution on the results of specialised supervision containing numerous recommendations and solutions to expedite progress and enhance the efficiency and quality of national target programmes in the near future.

The NA agreed to the Government's urgent development of a draft resolution on piloting specific mechanisms and policies, as well as decentralising decision-making to the district level to determine the allocation of the use of State budget.

The draft resolution will be submitted to the NA at the next session.

The NA spent 2.5 days questioning the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and ministers, addressing issues on comprehensive economics, sectoral economics, internal affairs and justice, and culture and society.

It passed a resolution on the question-and-answer session, urging the Government, the Prime Minister, ministers, and heads of agencies to effectively address the issues committed to the NA and the voters nationwide.

A vote of confidence was conducted for 44 individuals holding positions that were elected or approved by the NA. — VNS