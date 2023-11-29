Việt Nam, Palestine mark 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations

VIETNAM, November 29 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Committee for Solidarity with the Palestinian People (VCSPP), in coordination with the Palestinian Embassy in Việt Nam and the Việt Nam-Palestine Friendship Association in Hà Nội on Wednesday to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Palestine (1988 -2023) and the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the VCSPP Ambassador Nguyễn Quang Khai said that Việt Nam was one of the first countries in the world that recognised the State of Palestine and lifted relations between the two countries to the ambassador level.

Over the past 35 years, the traditional friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Palestine have been continuously strengthened and developed. Especially, President Yasser Arafat - the greatest leader of the Palestinian people visited Việt Nam 10 times.

Ambassador Khai said that the two countries are celebrating the 35th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people in the context that the conflict in the Gaza Strip has entered its 60th day. He added that Việt Nam voted in favour of the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for protection of Palestinian civilians and compliance with legal and humanitarian obligations in the conflict.

Khai read a message from Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng to the UN Secretary General, the Chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the President of Palestine, extending deep condolences to the State and people of Palestine and the families of the victims of the conflict.

He also expressed deep concern about the tension, and strongly condemned attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He called for immediate ceasefire, maximum restraint, respect for international humanitarian law and the enforcement of all necessary measures to ensure human lives.

Thưởng in his message also affirmed Việt Nam's solidarity and steadfast stance of supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people in the struggle for their basic national rights.

Meanwhile, a representative of the United Nations in Vietnam, read a solidarity message of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Palestinian Ambassador to Việt Nam Saadi Salama thanked the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for their consistent support for the Palestinian people’s struggle. He affirmed that Palestine will continue to promote cooperation with Việt Nam in all fields. — VNS