BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business awards Ducommun Incorporated ‘Partner2Win’ Gold Medallion at its fifth annual ‘Partner2Win’ supplier symposium

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce that it received a BAE Systems Partner2Win Gold Medallion on November 14, 2023, for its exceptional performance and commitment to operational excellence. Ducommun’s contributions to supply chain success helped BAE Systems ensure quality deliveries to customers.



The Partner2Win program recognizes suppliers for their success in the areas of operations, quality and procurement. As part of the program, BAE Systems maintains a close relationship with suppliers and creates an environment to share best practices, learnings and innovative solutions to problems. All suppliers awarded this year went above and beyond the call of duty to create the highest quality products for service men and women.

“Through our supply base, we are able to continue delivering the combat capability that is essential in both current and future environments,” said Marc Casseres, vice president of operations for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. “Our suppliers’ commitment to delivering quality materials to our ground and amphibious vehicle and maritime systems production lines across the U.S. supports our mission to enable reunions between service members and their loved ones.”

“We are thrilled to be honored for our performance by BAE Systems and look forward to many years of growth together as we support our Armed Services and Allies” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and CEO of Ducommun Incorporated.

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Ducommun Incorporated:

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing products and solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit ducommun.com.

