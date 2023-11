This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:

“Emergent ” a ceramic, fiber, wood and metal sculpture created by Sara Kimber.

Redwood Art Association Gallery is hosting Beyond the Page:A Focus on Sculpture and Fiber Exhibition.

This judged member and non-member exhibition currently available for viewing.

The judges for this exhibition are Michelle and Matthew Ohm.

Redwood Art Association Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5pm and will be open Saturday, December 2nd for Art’s Alive. Music will be provided by “Aloha 808”.