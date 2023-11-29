Sequoia Park Zoo Set to Sparkle at First Annual Zoo Lights Celebration

Press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation:

Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation are excited to present Zoo Lights, an extended-hours opportunity to visit the Zoo and Redwood Sky Walk on select weekends during the holiday season. Decorated with over 6,000 feet made up of 16,000 individual lights, Zoo Lights features a directional pathway that begins at the Entry Pavilion and guides visitors through Watershed Heroes, along the Bear and Coyote boardwalk, and up to the Redwood Sky Walk.

“We hope to make Zoo Lights a community tradition,” says Jim Campbell-Spickler, Sequoia Park Zoo Director. “The Zoo and the Redwood Sky Walk are a completely different experience at night, and we look forward to sharing it with the public for the first time. Many thanks to the teams of folks that made this possible.”

The recent additions of the award-winning Redwood Sky Walk and state-of-the-art Bear and Coyote habitat brought extensive electrical infrastructure and modernized lighting to the Zoo, and these new elements create unique opportunities for after-dark experiences and events.

“Guests will be able to experience the Zoo and Redwood Sky Walk as never before – radiant for the holiday season,” says Alegria Sita, Executive Director of the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation. “It’s a beautiful time to visit, and the Foundation will be debuting two new events as part of the Zoo Lights celebration.” The festivities include two merry nights of Zoo Lights: Holiday Extravaganza presented by First 5 California and powered by Pacific Gas and Electric Company hosted by the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation on Saturday, December 16th and Sunday, December 17th. Guests are invited to bask in the glow of thousands of lights while enjoying appearances by Santa, treats from the Ecos Cafe, and signature libations poured by the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation. On Sunday, December 17th, Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation is hosting one special evening of the First 5 California Stroller Night where families can experience the wonder and magic of the Zoo grounds and the Redwood Sky Walk from the cozy comfort of approved strollers. Safety is our highest priority, and volunteers and security will direct traffic on the Redwood Sky Walk. Stroller size and capacity restrictions apply, and no wagons or double-wide strollers will be permitted. For more information about Zoo Lights: Holiday Extravaganza presented by First 5 California and powered by Pacific Gas and Electric Company hosted by the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation, please contact Ashley Osia at 707-442-5649 ext. 203 or [email protected].

Guests are encouraged to visit redwoodzoo.org and the Zoo’s social media for updates, information, and sneak previews.

Admission to the first annual Zoo Lights events is $4 per guest and is made possible through the Everyone’s Zoo access program. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Zoo ticket booth or on the day of the event. Zoo Lights extended hours depend on weather, and cancellations may occur due to adverse conditions.



Host: Sequoia Park Zoo

What: Zoo Lights extended hours

When: Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays

December 15, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Time: 5:15pm – 7:15pm

Where: Sequoia Park Zoo 3414 W Street

Eureka, CA 95503

Cost: $4 per guest

Host: Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation

What: Zoo Lights: Holiday Extravaganza presented

by First 5 California powered by Pacific Gas

and Electric Company

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 and Sunday,

December 17, 2023

Time: 5:15pm – 7:15pm

Where: Sequoia Park Zoo 3414 W Street

Eureka, CA 95503

Cost: $4 per guest

