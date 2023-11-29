Cloudian Introduces HyperStore Bucket Migrator for the Amazon S3 Express One Zone Storage Class

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian today announced the launch of the HyperStore Bucket Migrator for the Amazon S3 Express One Zone storage class, a groundbreaking utility designed to empower organizations with seamless data migration capabilities from Cloudian HyperStore on-premises storage to S3 Express One Zone. Cloudian’s support of S3 Express One Zone signals its continuing commitment and leadership in supporting customers with the latest Amazon Web Services (AWS) advancements and a foundation of services they can access, trust, and act on to achieve successful outcomes.



Amazon S3 Express One Zone is purpose-built to deliver the fastest cloud object storage for performance-critical applications that demand consistent single-digit millisecond request latency. S3 Express One Zone can improve data access speeds by 10x and reduce request costs by 50% compared to S3 Standard and scales to process millions of requests per minute for your most frequently accessed datasets. While you have always been able to choose a specific AWS Region to store your S3 data, with S3 Express One Zone you can now select a specific AWS Availability Zone within an AWS Region to store your data. You can choose to co-locate your storage with your compute resources in the same Availability Zone to further optimize performance. S3 Express One Zone use cases span a wide array of industries and applications, including processing autonomous vehicle data, financial risk modeling, real-time online advertising, and machine learning training and inference.

The HyperStore Bucket Migrator for S3 Express One Zone seamlessly migrates on-premises object storage data to any AWS Availability Zone with S3 Express One Zone, thereby letting customers rapidly utilize available GPU resources and the highest performance of all Amazon S3 storage classes. Compute costs can be lowered by using fleets of instances that can accelerate the processing of data and then be quickly shut down once processing is complete. The end-to-end Cloudian and AWS solution delivers cost effective just-in-time business outcomes in use cases such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs).

"We believe that Cloudian's HyperStore Bucket Migrator for S3 Express One Zone will play a critical role in the hybrid cloud by helping us seamlessly migrate on-premises data to S3 Express One Zone, unlocking rapid access to GPU and data services with unprecedented response times,” said William Bell, Executive VP at Phoenix NAP. “It's a game-changer, enabling us to more easily capitalize on the potential of this new high-performance storage class. Cloudian's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our needs of keeping up with the latest AWS services, making them trusted partners in our business."

"To achieve the promise of the hybrid edge, our customers need solutions that deliver fast, flexible data management among clouds,” said Michael Tso, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudian. “The new HyperStore Bucket Migrator for S3 Express One Zone accomplishes this by enabling frictionless data movement between Cloudian HyperStore on-premises storage and S3 Express One Zone, empowering organizations to fully embrace the benefits of high-performance storage for their most demanding use cases, whether at the edge, core or cloud."

"Amazon S3 Express One Zone delivers the fastest data access speed for the most latency-sensitive applications," said James Kirschner, General Manager of Amazon S3. "Cloudian’s HyperStore Bucket Migrator helps more customers accelerate data processing for workloads with increasing demands due to the elasticity and scalable performance of S3 Express One Zone."

For more information about the Cloudian’s HyperStore Bucket Migrator for S3 Express One Zone and how it can enhance your data management capabilities, visit Cloudian.com/AWS.

Media Contact Jon Toor mediainquiries@cloudian.com