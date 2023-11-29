Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size to Surpass USD 24.62 Billion by 2029, at a 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Fuel Tank Market

Automotive fuel tank market is witnessing significant growth by increasing vehicle production, stringent emission regulations, and a growing focus on lightweight and innovative fuel storage solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (<45L, 45L – 70L, >70L), by Material (Aluminum, Plastic, Steel), by Propulsion (Hybrid, Hydrogen, ICE, NGV) and Region , Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global automotive fuel tank market is expected to grow at 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 24.62 billion by 2029 from USD 15.87 billion in 2020.

Since a fuel tank contains and safeguards combustible fluid gas, it is regarded as an essential vehicular part. The vehicle's fuel tank is an essential component that works in tandem with the engine to pump fuel in the form of pressurized gas when needed. The tank keeps the fire out of reach and shields the flammable gas from direct atmospheric contact. The tank is built of plastic and metal and varies in size, design, and volume depending on the type of vehicle. Because they are lightweight, plastic tanks are typically found in passenger cars. Therefore, a key contributing factor to the rise in demand for plastic tanks is the increased manufacturing of passenger automobiles.

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Fuel Tank industry are

The Plastic Omnium Group, Textron – Kautex, Yapp, TI Fluid Systems, Yachiyo, Unipres Corporation, Magna International, and FTS – Fuel Total Systems, SMA Serbatoi S.p.A., SRD Holdings Limited

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Fuel Tank, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Fuel Tank dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Fuel Tank report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Fuel Tank market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

With the biggest market share worldwide, Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue to lead the way throughout the projection period. The top nations with the highest number of car sales and production are a few developed and developing economies, including South Korea, Japan, China, India, and China. This is driving the expansion of the gasoline tank market in this region. This region's market is expanding due to factors like fast urbanization, more industrialization, better infrastructure, and rising disposable income.

To lower the overall weight of the vehicle, the manufacturing companies in this area are focusing on creating lightweight materials for automotive components. Most manufacturers of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles utilize plastic fuel tanks extensively. By 2020, the automakers hope to sell about 56 million lightweight cars. Additionally, it is anticipated that the government's strict rules to lower fuel emissions and the subsidies it offers the car industry to produce lightweight vehicles would expand the market in this area.

