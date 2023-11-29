Bovine Mastitis Market Analysis with Present Scenario, by Size, Share and Forecast | Bayer AG, Elanco, Ceva, Norbrook
According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2023-2030)BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bovine Mastitis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,423.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2,134.3 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Market Overview:
Bovine mastitis refers to the inflammatory reaction and infection of the mammary gland tissue of dairy cows. It is characterized by physical, chemical, and microbiological changes in milk along with pathological changes in glandular tissues if severe. Mastitis impacts milk production as the infected cows are unable to produce as much milk.
Market Dynamics:
Rising milk consumption globally is one of the key drivers propelling the bovine mastitis market growth. As per Our World in Data, the annual consumption of milk per person has grown from around 60 liters in the early 1960s to over 120 liters in 2020. Higher demand for milk has necessitated increased dairy production. However, diseases like mastitis impact milk yields significantly. As such, farmers and dairy producers are increasingly adopting mastitis detection and treatment solutions to minimize losses due to this disease. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding mastitis prevention and treatment is also fueling the bovine mastitis market expansion.
Market Drivers
Increasing Dairy Production Boosts Market Growth
Bovine mastitis poses a serious health and economic threat to the dairy industry worldwide. With growing global demand for milk and dairy products, dairy production has increased significantly over the past few decades. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global milk production reached over 843 million tons in 2018. The expanding dairy sector has accelerated the outbreak of mastitis among dairy cattle. Dairy farms are investing heavily in advanced mastitis detection and treatment solutions to minimize losses caused by the disease. Development of rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnostics is fueling the bovine mastitis market.
Growing Emphasis on Herd Health Management Programs
Rising awareness about economic losses associated with subclinical mastitis is prompting dairy producers to implement comprehensive herd health programs. These programs involve regular monitoring of udder health, prompt diagnosis and treatment of clinical cases, post-treatment monitoring, and vaccination. They help identify cows at high risk of intramammary infections (IMI) and mitigate the spread of pathogens. Government schemes promoting good practices in dairy farming have further strengthened herd health management globally. For instance, the National Programme for Control of Bovine Mastitis (NPCBM) by the Indian government aims to reduce bulk milkSCC by 30-50% through improved farm management. Such initiatives are boosting adoption of bovine mastitis treatment and diagnostic products.
Market Restrain
High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Tests
While advanced diagnostic technologies enable early and accurate detection of bovine mastitis, their high cost remains a major limiting factor, especially in developing nations with large populations of smallholder dairy farmers. Molecular diagnostic assays employing techniques such as PCR require sophisticated laboratory setup and trained technicians, putting them out of reach for farmers with limited budgets. Even enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) entail substantial investments and operating expenditures. The pricing challenge constrains uptake of more sensitive and specific diagnostic tests in certain geographies, impacting revenue growth of mastitis diagnostic product manufacturers.
Market Opportunity
Scope for Low-Cost Point-of-Care Diagnostics
There is rising demand for affordable, easy-to-use point-of-care diagnostic tests that can provide rapid results at farm-level with minimal infrastructure and skill requirements. Researchers are exploring methods such as paper-based assays, microfluidics, and smartphone-based readers to develop low-cost mastitis diagnostics. For example, a recent study validated a paper-based immunoassay using gold nanoparticles for on-farm diagnosis of mastitis, eliminating the need for expensive lab instruments. Similar innovations hold potential to increase access to diagnostic testing in resource-poor settings. They provide an opportunity for companies to expand market reach and gain footing in price-sensitive geographies through reasonably priced point-of-care mastitis detection solutions.
Market Trends
Growing Adoption of Alternative Therapeutic Options
Conventional mastitis therapy relies predominantly on antibiotics. However, increasing concerns over antibiotic resistance are triggering a shift towards alternative treatment approaches such as plant-derived remedies, bacteriophages, recombinant bacteriocins, andvaccines. For instance, researchers are exploring bioactive compounds from medicinal plants with anti-mastitic properties as natural therapeutics. Development of effective vaccines against major mastitis pathogens like S. aureus and S. agalactiae is also gaining momentum. Some evidence indicates intramammary administration of bacteriophages may be effective against antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcal strains. The trend reflects growing preference for non-antibiotic remedies and prophylactic options. It presents new avenues for mastitis drug manufacturers to expand their product pipelines.
Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Bovine Mastitis companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:
◘ Zoetis
◘ Merck & Co. Inc.
◘ Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
◘ Bayer AG
◘ Elanco
◘ Ceva
◘ West Way Health
◘ Norbrook
◘ DeLaval
◘ ImmuCell Corporation
◘ Advanced Animal Diagnostics
◘ Nimrod Veterinary Products Ltd.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
By Type:
Clinical Mastitis
Sub-clinical Mastitis
By Product:
Antibiotics
Vaccines
Pain Killers
Others
By Route of Administration:
Intra-mammary
Systemic
By Therapy:
Lactating Period
Dry Period
Antibiotics
Teat Sealants
By End User:
Veterinary Centers
Hospital
Clinics
Others
The Study Objectives are:
A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Bovine Mastitis Market and their corresponding data.
It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.
Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.
It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.
Table of Contents:
Market scenario 2023
Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Bovine Mastitis market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Bovine Mastitis Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Bovine Mastitis
Chapter 4: Presenting the Bovine Mastitis Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, and Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2023 - 2030
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Bovine Mastitis market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/Companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2030)
Chapters 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and CAGR of the Bovine Mastitis Market during the forecast period?
How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Bovine Mastitis Market shares?
What is the growing demand of the Market during the forecast period?
Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Bovine Mastitis Market?
