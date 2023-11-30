All good things come in fives - StudyLingua Group is now officially one of the top 5 language travel agencies in Europe

language holidays worldwide StudyLingua Group

The StudyLingua Group has achieved an outstanding success at this year's ST Star Awards in London.

ST. GALLEN, SWITZERLAND, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The StudyLingua Group, consisting of the renowned language travel agencies Pro Linguis, DIALOG-Sprachreisen, StudyLingua AG and StudyLingua GmbH, has achieved an outstanding success at this year's ST Star Awards in London. The group was named one of the five best language travel agencies in Europe. But what does that mean?

The annual ST Star Awards, organized by the prestigious StudyTravel Ltd, recognize excellence in the education industry. In total, quality and excellence are recognized in 25 categories, including study travel agencies, language providers, service providers and associations. The winners are chosen by hundreds of professionals from the international education industry. It is precisely this quantity and diversity of votes that makes this award so valuable and sustainable for all involved.

Who exactly votes in such an election?

ST Alphe UK hosts the ST Star Awards. The organizations collect hundreds of votes from professionals in the international education industry - agencies vote for schools and service providers, while schools vote for their preferred agency partners and service providers. The winner of each category is announced at a glamorous awards ceremony, which takes place on the second evening of ST Alphe UK in London.

What does the management say?

The StudyLingua Group is an organization that unites several renowned language travel agencies under its umbrella. Each of these agencies specializes in arranging language travel to accredited schools and language institutes worldwide. The group offers a wide range of language courses for all ages and needs, from students and adults to business people and 50+ clients.

The CEO of StudyLingua Group, Simon Marcon, emphasized that this success underlines the consistent excellence and quality of the group in the language travel industry. He also recalled previous successes, including DIALOG-Sprachreisen's 1st place in the test by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Verbraucherstudien mbH and its outstanding performance with top marks from the German Stiftung Warentest.

The award as one of the best language travel agencies in Europe is a recognition of the excellent work of the StudyLingua Group and its subsidiaries. The group will continue to work to provide first-class educational experiences for its clients.

"We are incredibly proud to be one of the best language travel agencies in Europe," said Simon Marcon. "This success is the result of our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We would like to thank all our employees, clients and partners for their support along the way. For our customers, this means that we are highly motivated and always improving."

Always on the move - for the best education.

The ST Star Awards are an annual highlight in the education industry and are organized by StudyTravel Ltd. This organization is known for its expertise in the study travel industry and publishes the monthly StudyTravel magazine. In addition, they organize the prestigious StudyTravel Alphe conferences in 11 locations worldwide.

StudyLingua Group has built a reputation for excellence in service and will continue to strive to exceed their clients' expectations. For more information about StudyLingua Group and its range of language courses worldwide, please visit the following websites:

1. Pro Linguis Sprachaufenthalte (https://prolinguis.ch)

2. DIALOG Sprachreisen (https://www.dialog.de)

3. StudyLingua Sprachaufenthalte (https://www.studylingua.ch)

4. StudyLingua GmbH (https://www.studylingua.de)

Simon Marcon with a wink: "Everyone involved is looking forward to 2024, or as they would say in London: We are looking forward."

Press contact:

Simon Marcon

presse@studylingua.ch