Global Cold Chain Market - Products, Technologies, and the Drive for Temperature-Controlled Logistics | Nichirei, DHL

The Cold Chain Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The cold chain market comprises products and technologies required to maintain a constant low-temperature environment during transit or storage of temperature-sensitive cargo like pharmaceuticals, frozen food, chemicals, and photographic film. It helps extend shelf life, retain freshness and ensure safety of goods.Market Dynamics:The cold chain market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products and growing frozen food industry across the world. Pharmaceutical manufacturing has increased substantially in recent years leading to higher requirement for temperature-controlled logistics to transport medicines safely. Further, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has augmented consumption of pharmaceuticals globally. Likewise, changing dietary habits and rise in organized food retail has boosted frozen food consumption worldwide thereby augmenting cold chain infrastructure. Growing international trade of perishable goods has also propelled market growth as cross-border shipments require sophisticated temperature-controlled logistics. Overall, the need for cold chain technology will continue escalating to efficiently handle global movement and storage of temperature-sensitive items.According to Coherent Market Insights study, the global cold chain market was valued at US$ 270.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 733.7 million by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 15.3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers for Cold Chain: Growing Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceutical ProductsThe cold chain market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products across the globe. Pharmaceutical products such as vaccines, biologics, and plasma derivatives require stringent temperature control during transportation and storage to maintain their efficacy and safety. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population worldwide, the demand for such pharmaceuticals has increased tremendously. Strict regulations regarding the transportation and storage of pharmaceuticals are also propelling the need for advanced cold chain logistics.Rising Consumption of Perishable Food ItemsChanging consumer lifestyles and food consumption patterns have boosted the demand for perishable food items such as dairy products, fruits, vegetables, frozen food, and seafood globally. Emerging economies are witnessing rapid urbanization along with the expansion of modern retail formats such as supermarkets and hypermarkets which stock a wide range of perishable food items round the year. This has boosted the need for efficient cold chain infrastructure and logistics to maintain the quality and extend the shelf life of these products during transportation from farms to consumer markets across countries. Growing international food trade is another key factor augmenting the cold chain market.Market Restrain for Cold Chain: High Capital Investment Requirements for Infrastructure and EquipmentDeveloping robust cold chain infrastructure and logistics requires massive capital investments for setting up specialized warehouses, refrigerated transportation vehicles, cold storage facilities, and temperature monitoring equipment. Integrating advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, RFID, and telematics solutions further increases the project costs. The high initial costs deter small and mid-sized companies from investing in cold chain capabilities. Developing countries also find it challenging to attract investments for cold chain projects due to the massive funding needs and long payback periods. Shortage of finance and subsidies is a major obstacle in expanding and upgrading cold chain networks in emerging markets. This acts as a key restraining factor for the growth of the overall cold chain market.

Market Opportunity for Cold Chain: Growing E-Commerce Sales of Food and Pharmaceutical ProductsThe phenomenal expansion of the e-commerce industry has opened up huge opportunities for the cold chain market globally. Online retail shopping has gained immense popularity for food products, beverages, dairy, fruits, and vegetables in developing countries. Pharmaceutical e-commerce is also emerging as a lucrative avenue in both developed and developing markets owing to the convenience of home delivery of medicines. However, maintaining temperature control during the delivery of these perishable and temperature-sensitive items is quite challenging. This has fueled the development of specialized temp-controlled delivery fleets, techniques for packaging temperature monitors, and solutions for real-time tracking of shipments. The increasing e-commerce penetration in emerging markets is expected to drive considerable demand for advanced cold chain solutions in the coming years.Market Trend for Cold Chain: Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Improve EfficiencyCold chain players are increasingly integrating innovative technologies to streamline operations, enhance monitoring and visibility, optimize usage, and reduce wastages. The utilization of IoT sensors, RFID tags, telematics, blockchain, AI, and analytics is transforming cold chain management. Technologies like radio-frequency identification (RFID) are helping trace shipments in real-time and monitor temperature and location data. Wireless temperature sensors provide cloud-based data access. Telematics enable remote vehicle tracking and performance monitoring. Analytics helps detect deviations and predict demand & refrigerant requirements. Automated processes support paperless documentation. Adoption of such advanced technologies is enabling higher efficiency, lower operating costs, improved food safety and quality assurance for cold chain operators. This trend is poised to accelerate over the coming years.The major players operating in the market include:➱ Americold Logistics➱ Lineage Logistics➱ AGRO Merchants Group➱ Nichirei Corporation➱ Preferred Freezer Services➱ Swire Cold Storage➱ Kloosterboer➱ DHL Global Forwarding➱ UPS Cold Chain Solutions➱ FedEx Custom Critical➱ Burris Logistics➱ Maersk LineThese companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.

Market segment by Region/Country including:- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)