K-Beauty is Trending: PURESEOUL Announces Grand Opening at Westfield
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PURESEOUL, UK’s leading retailer specialising in Korean beauty, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second physical shop at Westfield on December 8th 2023. This marks a significant milestone for PURESEOUL, following the huge success of its first shop opening in Soho last year, beloved by K-Beauty enthusiasts.
The new shop, spanning over 900sqft at Westfield London, White City, promises to bring its curated selection of Korean skincare and makeup to the heart of London.
The grand opening on December 8th will unveil a beauty haven at Westfield, showcasing over 500 products from over 40 top Korean brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care.
With the #KBeauty hashtag amassing over 9.8 billion views on TikTok, PURESEOUL's Westfield location will feature a “TikTok Trending ” wall, sparking inspiration for shoppers new to the viral K-beauty world. Specially curated tables will spotlight products going viral on social media, exclusive brands unavailable elsewhere in the UK, and those already household names.
PURESEOUL is excited to bring the best of Korean beauty to Westfield and share the latest trends and innovations with our consumers. PURESEOUL is not just a shop; it's a destination for beauty enthusiasts looking for quality and authenticity.
New Brands Unveiled: beplain, I'm From, AROMATICA
To elevate the K-Beauty experience, PURESEOUL is introducing three new brands exclusively with the opening of its Westfield shop:
· beplain: Exclusive at PURESEOUL, Beplain is a clean skincare brand with a focus on simple, natural, and effective ingredients. Leveraging the expertise of its parent brand, Hwahae, the #1 Korean beauty & health application with over 10 million users, beplain offers a stress-free skincare journey with consumer data-driven products that are suitable for everyone and environmentally sustainable.
· I'm From: I'm From is an ingredient-conscious brand valuing the beauty of nature. Rediscover your skin's true nature with the brand’s innovative formulations using the purest ingredients derived from nature.
· AROMATICA: As a pioneer in sustainable beauty, AROMATICA embodies the essence of aromatherapy, providing vegan formulas and high-quality raw materials for safe and healthy beauty.
Join us in celebrating the grand opening of PURESEOUL at Westfield on December 8th. Experience the beauty of Korean skincare and makeup like never before!
Event Details:
· Date: December 8th, 2023
· Location: 1223, Westfield Shopping Centre, Ariel Way, London W12 7GA
· Time: 10 am-10 pm
For media inquiries, please contact:
Lisa Chen
PR & Events Executive
PURESEOUL
pr@pureseoul.co.uk
Lisa Chen
The new shop, spanning over 900sqft at Westfield London, White City, promises to bring its curated selection of Korean skincare and makeup to the heart of London.
The grand opening on December 8th will unveil a beauty haven at Westfield, showcasing over 500 products from over 40 top Korean brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care.
With the #KBeauty hashtag amassing over 9.8 billion views on TikTok, PURESEOUL's Westfield location will feature a “TikTok Trending ” wall, sparking inspiration for shoppers new to the viral K-beauty world. Specially curated tables will spotlight products going viral on social media, exclusive brands unavailable elsewhere in the UK, and those already household names.
PURESEOUL is excited to bring the best of Korean beauty to Westfield and share the latest trends and innovations with our consumers. PURESEOUL is not just a shop; it's a destination for beauty enthusiasts looking for quality and authenticity.
New Brands Unveiled: beplain, I'm From, AROMATICA
To elevate the K-Beauty experience, PURESEOUL is introducing three new brands exclusively with the opening of its Westfield shop:
· beplain: Exclusive at PURESEOUL, Beplain is a clean skincare brand with a focus on simple, natural, and effective ingredients. Leveraging the expertise of its parent brand, Hwahae, the #1 Korean beauty & health application with over 10 million users, beplain offers a stress-free skincare journey with consumer data-driven products that are suitable for everyone and environmentally sustainable.
· I'm From: I'm From is an ingredient-conscious brand valuing the beauty of nature. Rediscover your skin's true nature with the brand’s innovative formulations using the purest ingredients derived from nature.
· AROMATICA: As a pioneer in sustainable beauty, AROMATICA embodies the essence of aromatherapy, providing vegan formulas and high-quality raw materials for safe and healthy beauty.
Join us in celebrating the grand opening of PURESEOUL at Westfield on December 8th. Experience the beauty of Korean skincare and makeup like never before!
Event Details:
· Date: December 8th, 2023
· Location: 1223, Westfield Shopping Centre, Ariel Way, London W12 7GA
· Time: 10 am-10 pm
For media inquiries, please contact:
Lisa Chen
PR & Events Executive
PURESEOUL
pr@pureseoul.co.uk
Lisa Chen
PURESEOUL
email us here