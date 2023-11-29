Global Ghost Kitchen Market to reach US$ 157.26 Billion by end of 2030 | CloudKitchens, Kitopi, Keatz

The Ghost Kitchen Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:Ghost kitchens, also known as virtual kitchens or dark kitchens, are commercial kitchen spaces that prepare food specifically for delivery and take-out, without the associated restaurant dining area. They allow restaurants to grow their delivery businesses without incurring the costs associated with opening new traditional locations.Market Dynamics:The ghost kitchen market is expected to showcase significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in cloud kitchen concepts and growing proliferation of delivery-focused restaurant chains. Cloud kitchens provide a cost-effective solution for restaurants looking to expand their delivery footprint without having to take on expensive retail space. They allow food brands to scale rapidly and serve multiple “virtual restaurants” out of one centralized kitchen. Furthermore, the rising adoption of online food delivery platforms has boosted demand for delivery-only restaurants without dining areas. More consumers now prefer food delivery over dining out, thereby driving the need for shared commercial spaces catering primarily to online orders and takeaway.According to Coherent Market Insights study, The global Ghost Kitchen market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 71.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 157.26 billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2023 to 2030 This surge in off-premise dining has driven significant growth for the ghost kitchen market as restaurants look to hybrid business models to cater to the demand through delivery and takeout only facilities without the high overhead costs of traditional brick and mortar locations. According to statistics, delivery orders grew by over 50% during the pandemic and this trend is expected to continue even after the pandemic as consumer preference and habits have notably shifted towards more frequent home delivery orders.Lower Real Estate and Operating Costs Attract EntrepreneursThe ghost kitchen business model is highly attractive to entrepreneurs and new food ventures as it avoids the exorbitant rents and commercial real estate prices associated with opening traditional restaurants. Ghost kitchens allow food businesses to operate out of commercial kitchen spaces at a fraction of real estate costs since they do not require customer dining areas. Other overhead expenses such as wait staff salaries, restaurant decor and maintenance are also eliminated. This significantly lower cost structure has motivated many chefs, restauranteurs and investors to enter the ghost kitchen space and launch new delivery-focused virtual brands with lower startup and operating barriers compared to brick and mortar restaurants.Ghost Kitchen Market Restrain: Skepticism Around ProfitabilityWhile the growth of ghost kitchens has been accelerated by the pandemic, there remains skepticism in the industry about the long term profitability prospects of the model compared to traditional restaurants. Since ghost kitchens solely rely on delivery partners like UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub for generating orders and have no storefront presence, their marketing and customer acquisition costs are higher to gain visibility and compete against numerous brands on delivery platforms. High commission fees charged by these third party services also impact margins. Without a loyal dine-in customer base, the risk of unknown brand visibility and inconsistent orders is a concern. Proving consistent profitability through delivery alone and acquiring customers without in-person interaction poses significant challenges that restrain wider adoption of the ghost kitchen concept.Market Opportunity: Partnerships with Established Food BrandsGhost kitchens present an opportunity for established legacy brands and franchised restaurant chains to test new virtual brands and menu concepts and concepts that would be riskier in regular brick and mortar locations. By partnering with existing popular brands, ghost kitchen players can leverage recognizable names and recipes to quickly acquire customers without spending heavily on marketing new unknown brands. These partnerships allow established brands to operate delivery-only spin-offs in new markets profitably using the lower cost ghost kitchen infrastructure while retaining control over Menu strategies. By appealing to diverse audience, groups such partnerships help the ghost kitchen model achieve scale and drive incremental sales volume from existing loyal customer bases. Leveraging brand value is a promising growth opportunity area for ghost kitchen operators looking for low risk options. As labor costs rise, automation provides opportunities to deliver greater volumes with lower operating costs at economies of scale. Pioneering brands are already leveraging these automated solutions to establishing international dark kitchen networks enabling expansion into untapped global markets with consistent food quality. The major players operating in the market include:
➱ CloudKitchens
➱ Kitchen United
➱ REEF Technology
➱ Virtual Kitchen Co.
➱ Zuul Kitchens
➱ Deliveroo Editions
➱ Kitopi
➱ DoorDash Kitchens
➱ Grubhub/Seamless
➱ Swiggy Access
➱ Uber Eats Kitchens
➱ Rebel Foods
➱ Ghost Kitchen Brands
➱ JustKitchen
➱ Keatz

These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.

Ghost Kitchen Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Kitchen Type:
◘ Independent kitchens
◘ Pop-up kitchens
◘ Kitchen pods

By Deployment:
◘ Web-based
◘ App-based

By End Users:
◘ Restaurants
◘ Caterers
◘ Meal Prep Companies
◘ Packaged Food Producers

Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)