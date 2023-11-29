PHILIPPINES, November 29 - Press Release

November 29, 2023 Fraternal Order of Eagles recognizes Bong Go with Outstanding Service Award Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was honored with the Philippine Eagles Outstanding Service Award during the 43rd National Assembly and 44th National Congress of the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles, Inc. The event took place at The Tent in Las Piñas City's Vista Global South on Sunday, November 26. The Fraternal Order of Eagles particularly lauded Go for his "steadfast dedication to community collaboration" and for "tirelessly providing crucial services and unwavering support" to the community. They said Go's "selfless acts of kindness truly capture the essence of brotherhood, fostering warmth and hope among many, embodying the true spirit of Alalayang Agila." In a video message, Go expressed his gratitude towards the organization, saying, "Your recognition of my service through the Philippine Eagles Outstanding Service Award is a great honor for me." "Salamat sa aking mga kapwa kuya at ate na bumubuo ng Fraternal Order of Eagles. Ang pagkilalang ito ay patunay na kapag inuna natin ang interes at kapakanan ng ating kapwa, hinding-hindi tayo magkakamali," he said. "However, as I've said, with or without an award or recognition, I will continue to serve my fellow Filipinos. Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya lalo na sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Bilang kaisa ng inyong organisasyon, ipagpatuloy natin ang pagseserbisyo at pagmamalasakit sa ating mga kapwa na nangangailangan," he expressed further. Go, who was represented by Victor Neri during the event, commended his fellow members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for their remarkable 43 years of community service, underscoring their pivotal role in strengthening community ties. The senator noted, "Your contributions to society, my friends the Eagles, are invaluable." He resonated with their chosen theme, "Building Bridges Together and Make a Difference," describing it as a mirror of the essential spirit of unity and collaboration in these challenging times. "Sa ating pagharap sa iba't ibang hamon ng buhay, mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng malasakit sa isa't isa," Go said as he emphasized the importance of compassion and collective effort. He also praised the Eagles' dedication to helping those in need, particularly in the areas of education, health, and other societal aspects. Go also highlighted the crucial role each member plays in shaping a prosperous and peaceful Philippines. "Ang bawat isa sa inyo ay may mahalagang papel sa paghubog ng isang mas maunlad at mas mapayapang Pilipinas," he remarked. Finally, Go encouraged the Eagles to continue as pillars of change and hope. "Your service and dedication are truly important for all of us," he affirmed. He thanked them for their steadfast support and trust, expressing solidarity in the journey towards progress and change.