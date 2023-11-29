PHILIPPINES, November 29 - Press Release

November 29, 2023 Bong Go aids disadvantaged residents from various towns of Sarangani The Office of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to provide relief to struggling communities as its personnel visited Sarangani province on Saturday, November 25, to provide assistance to vulnerable residents. Held at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol in Alabel capital town, the senator's team handed out shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 300 indigents. They also gave away a watch, a mobile phone, a pair of shoes to select individuals. In coordination with Governor Ruel Pacquiao and Congressman Steve Solon, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also extended livelihood grants to qualified beneficiaries from the towns of Kiamba, Maitum, Maasim, Alabel, Malapatan, Glan and Malungon. In his message, Go acknowledged the difficulties caused by various crises and disasters such as the recent earthquake that hit the province and pledged to continue supporting the underprivileged and marginalized populations throughout the country. "'Yung mga mahihirap, sila po ang pinakaapektado ng sitwasyon ngayon. Kung kaya't pagdating sa serbisyo mula gobyerno, dapat talaga silang gawing prayoridad," emphasized Go. "Unahin natin ang mga mahihirap at pagsilbihan natin sila upang sila ay makabangon muli at maibalik sa normal ang kanilang pamumuhay. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he reiterated. Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go extended further aid to those with health-related needs. He urged them to utilize the medical assistance available at the nearby Malasakit Center located at the Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop which aims to reduce the hospital bills of particularly poor and indigent patients to the lowest amount possible. It brings together the agencies which offer medical assistance, namely, the DSWD, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored. It has assisted more than ten million patients nationwide since its launch in 2018, according to DOH. "Mga kababayan ko, mayroon na po tayong 159 Malasakit Centers sa buong bansa. Basta Pilipino ka, qualified ka pong kumuha ng tulong sa Malasakit Center. Kaya sa mga poor at indigent patients diyan, puntahan niyo na lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para talaga sa inyo ito," reassured Go. Go continues to demonstrate unwavering dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility within local communities. Collaborating with his fellow legislators, the DOH, and local government units, they have actively supported the establishment of numerous Super Health Centers nationwide. The senator also highlighted on the recently passed RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which aims to decentralize and make specialized medical services more accessible, bringing advanced healthcare closer to the people in the provinces. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Each center will host a different specialty, bringing services such as those available in Metro Manila-based hospitals like the Heart Center, Lung Center, and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, closer to patients from around the country. He principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the measure, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., on August 24. The bill received a unanimous 24-0 vote in the Senate. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the concretion of the NHW junction Lebe-Tablao-Sipling-Banawag, NHW Luan-Ticulab-Café and Malalag-Batian provincial roads; construction of a multipurpose building for the public terminal; and construction of a lined canal in Brgy. Malalag in Maitum.