Poe on National Children's Month

November 29, 2023

Putting our children's rights and well-being at the front and center of our development goals should be the touchstone, highlighted on National Children's Month.

We have not been wanting in laws and programs to take care of their health and nutrition such as the First 1,000 Days law, and Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act which implements both the school-based and the supplemental feeding programs.

Our quest for a law that will accord foundlings with rights and protection has been met with the passage of the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act.

But more needs to be done for our children.

With how students now actively tweet, post, comment, and like on social media, schools should play a key role in ensuring that they are engaging in the digital community responsibly and productively. Thus, we have a pending bill to make social media awareness part of the curriculum.

We also have a pending bill to regulate class size and conditions in public schools to ensure that the learning and health of our children are secured.

The children's development and health is the nation's wealth.

We must remain unflinching in our efforts to give our children brighter days. Their moment is now.

