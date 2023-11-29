PHILIPPINES, November 29 - Press Release

November 29, 2023 Tulfo pushes dismissal of Angkas rider over attempted rape, robbery of passenger Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo urged the management of ride-hailing firm Angkas to dismiss its rider Aurelio Subiera who allegedly robbed and attempted to rape his passenger last November 12 in Brgy. Manggahan, Pasig City. During the Senate hearing of Committee on Justice and Human Rights today, Nov. 29, Tulfo berated Angkas representative Jauro Castro for merely suspending Suberia instead of sacking him. Tulfo was also irked that no criminal charges were filed against the suspect despite the gravity of his offense. "Bakit suspension lang? Dapat sibakin niyo!" Tulfo said. In response, Aurelio promised to take immediate action regarding Tulfo's recommendation. It can be recalled that the passenger, alias "Carla," recently complained on his program "Raffy Tulfo in Action" that Aurelio tried to molest her and only stopped upon seeing other people in the area. Before escaping from the scene of the crime, she said Aurelio snatched her mobile phone and wallet. Instead of helping her file charges against Aurelio, Carla narrated that some barangay officials and police officers at PNP Substation 8 in Pasig forced her to settle the case with the rider. Carla also complained that Angkas refused to cooperate with her, prompting her to sought Tulfo's help. In line with this, Sen. Idol told Castro that Angkas should replace some of its officials, especially those who are not following company policies and are not taking customer complaint seriously. Castro, for his part, admitted Angkas' shortcomings and lapses and apologized in behalf of the company. To avoid crimes like this, Tulfo recommended for Angkas to conduct a regular drug testing of its drivers stressing that those under the influence of prohibited drugs are prone to committing grave offenses. Angkas rider pinasisibak sa pambabastos, pagnanakaw sa pasahero! Itinutulak ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo sa transport provider na Angkas na sibakin na sa trabaho ang inirereklamong driver na ninakawan at tinangkang molestiyahin ang kanyang pasahero sa Brgy. Manggahan, Pasig City noong Nobyembre 12. Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights ngayong araw (Nob. 29), ginisa ni Tulfo ang kinatawan ng Angkas na si Jauro Castro dahil imbes na sibakin ng Angkas sa trabaho ay sinuspinde lamang nito ang rider na si Aurelio Subiera. Ikinagalit din ni Tulfo na wala pang tulong na naibigay ang Angkas para masampahan na ng kasong criminal ang suspek. "Bakit suspension lang? Dapat sibakin niyo!" saad ni Tulfo. Matatandaan na dumulog kamakailan sa "Raffy Tulfo in Action" si Alyas "Carla" para isumbong ang tangkang panghahalay at pagnanakaw sa kanya ni Subiera. Kwento niya, natigilan lamang si Aurelio sa masamang pakay nito sa kanya nang may nakakita sa kanila na mag-asawang naglalakad. Kumaripas ng takbo si Aurelio at kasamang hinablot ang cellphone at wallet ni Carla. Dagdag pa ni Carla, imbes na tulungan siya sa pagsasampa ng pormal na kaso laban kay Suberia, pinipilit pa siya ng ilang opisyal ng barangay at ilang di pa nakikilalang pulis sa PNP Substation 8 sa Pasig na makipag-areglo na lamang sa rider. Tumanggi pa raw ang Angkas na ibigay ang mga mahahalagang impormasyon ni Suberia kay Carla dahilan kung bakit nahirapan makapagsampa ng pormal na kaso ito laban sa suspek. Kaugnay nito, sinabi ni Sen. Idol kay Castro na dapat ay palitan na ng Angkas ang ilang opisyal nito, lalo na ang mga hindi sumusunod sa patakaran ng kumpanya at hindi sineseryoso ang reklamo ng customer. Umamin naman si Castro sa mga pagkukulang ng Angkas at humingi ng paumanhin dahil dito. Upang maiwasan ang mga krimeng tulad nito, inirekomenda rin ni Tulfo sa Angkas na magsagawa ng regular na drug testing sa mga rider nito dahil naguugat ang mas madaming krimen sa patuloy na paggamit ng pinagbabawal na gamot.