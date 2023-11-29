Laredo Sector Border Patrol announces the Youth of the Month Honorees for November

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol announces the honorees for the Youth of the Month Program for November. The honorees for November were announced during a ceremony at Martin High School.

On Nov. 28, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners honored the 11 seniors selected from Laredo area high schools with the distinguished Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award.

The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized Laredo's top high school seniors for 37 years. At the end of the school year, 11 Youth of the Month recipients are considered for the prestigious Border Patrol Youth of the Year award.

The following students were chosen as the Youth of the Month for November: