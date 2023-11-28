Honoring Our Heroes: Veterans Day Ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial

This year, Rear Adm. John Menoni, Acting Commander, Navy Installations Command, held the honor and privilege of being the guest speaker for the event held at the Navy Memorial plaza and visitor center in Washington D.C. on 11 Nov.

The Navy Memorial plaza resonated with pride as the Navy Band played, the Honor Guard took their positions for the ceremony, and esteemed officials and distinguished guests gathered to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Today we, honor the veterans who have proudly served in our armed forces and thank them for their honor, courage and commitment to our great nation,” proclaimed Senior Chief Musician, Casey Campbell, the Master of Ceremonies.

Menoni, along with Rear Adm. Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington; Rear Adm. Frank Thorp, President and CEO of the Navy Memorial; Ms. Bethany Klein, Executive Director, National Capital Council of the Navy League; and Cmdr. Kermit Jones, Jr., Chaplain Corps, USN, comprised the official party of esteemed officials and distinguished guests gathered to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in recognizing of our veterans who have paved the way for our future service members and who continue the legacy of service with a round of applause,” said Menoni. “Veterans Day is an opportunity to celebrate and express our gratitude for those who have worn the uniform in service to our nation. It is also a day of reflection and remembrance.”

In 1919, a national holiday was established to commemorate the signing of the armistice between allied and German forces, ending the first World War. In 1954, under President Eisenhower, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, honoring all who have served in the United States armed forces.

“In our honor our veterans past and present, I would like to highlight the contributions of Sailors and Marines who have fought and won conflicts over the past 248 years,” said Menoni. “The Navy and Marine Corps team also has a long and illustrious history of collaborating with navies from nations around the world. We have witnessed firsthand the strength that arises from these partnerships built on respect, shared goals, and a commitment to the common good. This collaboration has served as the cornerstone of our collective maritime security and global stability.”

Rear Admirals Menoni and Lacore accompanied the wreath bearer to the statue of The Lone Sailor and lay the wreath and observe a moment of silence to conclude the ceremony.

“Veterans are often the backbone of our local communities, around our great country, in our nation’s capital, and especially here at the Navy Memorial,” said Menoni.

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment, development of Navy shore infrastructure, and execution and oversight of multiple quality of life programs and services. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 48,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; Twitter, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.