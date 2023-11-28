Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group sails with HMS Duncan for Mediterranean operations

This combined effort enhanced Allies’ abilities to maintain agile, capable and flexible forces in the region. Duncan, operating under the command of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2), conducted a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) and an air defense exercise with the strike group ships.

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) hosted the commanding officer and crew of Duncan while Sailors from Gerald R. Ford visited Duncan.

The GRFCSG and Royal Navy routinely operate together. Both ships were part of an integrated sailing event on June 5 with other NATO ships. In August, Gerald R. Ford hosted a planning conference with SNMG2 leadership in preparation to operate together in the Mediterranean for exercise Sage Wolverine. It was the first time a British aircraft landed on the new aircraft carrier. Gerald R. Ford hosted international media in support of Sage Wolverine on Aug. 9.

The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security, and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 5,000 Sailors ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability throughout Europe and Africa.