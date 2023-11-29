Williston Barracks / Multiple Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1007851

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/28/23 @ approximately 2200 hours

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Richmond

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice covered

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/28/23 at approximately 2200 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on I-89 South in the Town of Richmond. While the Trooper approached the scene of the crash, several vehicles were observed stopped in the right lane and one on its side off the roadway. As the Trooper continued to approach at a slow rate of speed, with emergency lights activated, the Trooper was lightly rear ended by a tractor trailer unit.

As a result, the tractor trailer unit slid sideways, and the rear end of the trailer crashed into a separate vehicle that was stationary in the right lane, yielding to other vehicles. The tractor trailer unit came to final rest blocking both southbound lanes of travel. While the tractor trailer unit was at rest in both lanes of travel, an additional vehicle traveling south failed to come to a complete stop, side swiped the tractor trailer unit and exited the roadway to the left and crashed into the median.

The stretch of interstate where the incidents occurred was covered by ice, which was a factor in all crashes. No one obtained any injuries. Several vehicles received damage as a result of the crashes. The VSP cruiser was not damaged.

The roadway was closed for about 90 minutes while the scene was cleared. State plow trucks responded immediately to help mitigate the ice on the roadway.