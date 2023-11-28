Senate Bill 991 Printer's Number 1251
PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as
defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any
other similar type of facility authorized under State law.
The condition shall be a covenant running with the land and
shall be binding upon the grantee, its successors and
assigns. Should the grantee, its successors or assigns,
permit any portion of the property authorized to be conveyed
in this act to be used in violation of this subsection, the
title shall immediately revert to and revest in the grantor.
(2) Any conveyance authorized under this act shall be
made under and subject to the condition that Carelink
Community Support Services of PA, Inc., its successors and
assigns, shall utilize the property solely for residential
services, including behavioral health, rehabilitation and
life skills training, for persons with disabilities, and for
no other purpose. Should Carelink Community Support Services
of PA, Inc., or its successors or assigns, utilize the
property for any other purpose, Carelink Community Support
Services of PA, Inc., or its successor or assigns, shall pay
$300,000 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting by and
through the Department of General Services, within 90 days
after the change in use. Should Carelink Community Support
Services of PA, Inc., its successor or assigns, fail to pay
such sum within such time frame, the property shall, at the
Department of General Service's election, revert and revest
in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This provision is
intended to create a fee simple subject to a condition
subsequent. This condition shall terminate on the 15th
anniversary of the date of the deed and thereafter be of no
further force or effect.
20230SB0991PN1251 - 4 -
