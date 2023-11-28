Submit Release
Senate Bill 991 Printer's Number 1251

PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as

defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any

other similar type of facility authorized under State law.

The condition shall be a covenant running with the land and

shall be binding upon the grantee, its successors and

assigns. Should the grantee, its successors or assigns,

permit any portion of the property authorized to be conveyed

in this act to be used in violation of this subsection, the

title shall immediately revert to and revest in the grantor.

(2) Any conveyance authorized under this act shall be

made under and subject to the condition that Carelink

Community Support Services of PA, Inc., its successors and

assigns, shall utilize the property solely for residential

services, including behavioral health, rehabilitation and

life skills training, for persons with disabilities, and for

no other purpose. Should Carelink Community Support Services

of PA, Inc., or its successors or assigns, utilize the

property for any other purpose, Carelink Community Support

Services of PA, Inc., or its successor or assigns, shall pay

$300,000 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting by and

through the Department of General Services, within 90 days

after the change in use. Should Carelink Community Support

Services of PA, Inc., its successor or assigns, fail to pay

such sum within such time frame, the property shall, at the

Department of General Service's election, revert and revest

in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This provision is

intended to create a fee simple subject to a condition

subsequent. This condition shall terminate on the 15th

anniversary of the date of the deed and thereafter be of no

further force or effect.

