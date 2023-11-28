Senate Resolution 212 Printer's Number 1252
PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - WHEREAS, The framers wisely granted the states ultimate power
to amend our Constitution where necessary to make it and our
union ever more perfect and to protect and preserve self-
government and liberty; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
support an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to
establish that election spending may be regulated to ensure that
every resident may exercise the rights to free speech, political
participation and meaningful representation, and to protect
republican self-government and federalism; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the people of Pennsylvania hereby call upon
the United States Congress to propose and send to the states for
ratification a Constitutional amendment to clarify that states
may regulate the spending of money to influence elections in the
states and that Congress may regulate the spending of money to
influence Federal elections, and that in doing so the states and
Congress may distinguish between natural persons and legally
recognized entities; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be prepared and
submitted to the Majority Leader of the United States Senate,
the Minority Leader of the United States Senate, the Speaker of
the United States House of Representatives, the Minority Leader
of the United States House of Representatives and each member of
Congress from Pennsylvania.
