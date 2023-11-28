Senate Resolution 212 Printer's Number 1252

PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - WHEREAS, The framers wisely granted the states ultimate power

to amend our Constitution where necessary to make it and our

union ever more perfect and to protect and preserve self-

government and liberty; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

support an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to

establish that election spending may be regulated to ensure that

every resident may exercise the rights to free speech, political

participation and meaningful representation, and to protect

republican self-government and federalism; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the people of Pennsylvania hereby call upon

the United States Congress to propose and send to the states for

ratification a Constitutional amendment to clarify that states

may regulate the spending of money to influence elections in the

states and that Congress may regulate the spending of money to

influence Federal elections, and that in doing so the states and

Congress may distinguish between natural persons and legally

recognized entities; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be prepared and

submitted to the Majority Leader of the United States Senate,

the Minority Leader of the United States Senate, the Speaker of

the United States House of Representatives, the Minority Leader

of the United States House of Representatives and each member of

Congress from Pennsylvania.

