Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1253

PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1253

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

992

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI,

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, NOVEMBER 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy

awareness program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program.

(a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish

a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness

program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to

comply with all of the following:

(1) Prominently display a poster developed by the

Department of Health under subsection (b) in the staff area

that provides information on food allergy awareness.

(2) Include on a food menu a notice to a customer of the

customer's obligation to inform a server about the customer's

food allergy.

