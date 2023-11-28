Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1253
PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1253
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
992
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI,
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, NOVEMBER 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy
awareness program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program.
(a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish
a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness
program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to
comply with all of the following:
(1) Prominently display a poster developed by the
Department of Health under subsection (b) in the staff area
that provides information on food allergy awareness.
(2) Include on a food menu a notice to a customer of the
customer's obligation to inform a server about the customer's
food allergy.
