Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1254

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy

awareness program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program.

(a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish

a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness

program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to

comply with all of the following:

(1) Designate a manager who is knowledgeable regarding

issues concerning food allergies and food preparation.

(2) Require each food employee to review the materials

provided under subsection (b) on food allergy issues.

(b) Materials.--The Department of Health shall prepare and

provide written and video materials on food allergy issues to a

