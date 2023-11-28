Senate Bill 993 Printer's Number 1254
PENNSYLVANIA, November 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1254
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
993
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI,
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, NOVEMBER 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy
awareness program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program.
(a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish
a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness
program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to
comply with all of the following:
(1) Designate a manager who is knowledgeable regarding
issues concerning food allergies and food preparation.
(2) Require each food employee to review the materials
provided under subsection (b) on food allergy issues.
(b) Materials.--The Department of Health shall prepare and
provide written and video materials on food allergy issues to a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18