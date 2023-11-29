PM Phạm Minh Chính arrives in Ankara, starting official visit to Türkiye

VIETNAM, November 29 -

ANKARA – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara on November 28 evening (local time), beginning an official visit to Türkiye from November 29-30.

PM Chính and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by Deputy Foreign Minister of Türkiye Burak Akcapar and senior officials of Ankara, Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Đỗ Sơn Hải, officials from the Vietnamese Embassy, and a number of overseas Vietnamese in the country.

This is the first official visit by a Vietnamese PM to Türkiye, and is also the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries since 2018.

During his stay in Türkiye, PM Chính is scheduled to have talks and meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus, as well as several ministers, and leaders of major economic groups of Türkiye. The PM will attend a Việt Nam-Türkiye business forum and tour several economic, cultural and historical establishments.

Việt Nam and Türkiye established diplomatic ties on June 7, 1978.

Türkiye considers Việt Nam a leading partner in ASEAN. Türkiye is one of leading trade partners of Việt Nam in the Middle East. Bilateral trade reached nearly US$2 billion in 2022. As of October 2023, Türkiye had 36 valid projects with total registered capital of nearly $1 billion, ranking 26th out of 163 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam.

The official visit is of significance in consolidating political trust and enhancing effectiveness of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. VNS