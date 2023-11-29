Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Nov. 29, 2023

MARYLAND, November 29 - Joint committee will receive an update about youth safety and substance use trends

The joint Education and Culture (EC), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update about youth safety and substance use trends in Montgomery County.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Luedtke and Mink.

More detail the agenda item is provided below.

Youth Safety and Substance Use Update

Update: The joint EC, HHS and PS Committee will receive an update about juvenile violent crime and victimization data, in addition to youth opioid overdose and Narcan administration data. The presentation also will include an overview of efforts by County agencies and partners to provide expanded services to youth and young adults.

Representatives from the Office of the County Executive, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Montgomery County Police Department, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, the State's Attorney's Office, Montgomery County Public Schools and Identity Inc. are expected to attend. The complete presentation is available in the staff report.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.