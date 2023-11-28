Governor Abbott Appoints Salazar To Lone Star Workforce Of The Future Fund Advisory Board

TEXAS, November 28 - November 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Manny Salazar to the Lone Star Workforce of the Future Fund Advisory Board for a term set to expire on September 1, 2025. The Advisory Board was created by HB 1755 during the 88th Legislative Session to make recommendations to the Texas Workforce Commission on awarding grants from the Lone Star Workforce of the Future Fund.

Manny Salazar of Kingsville is president and CEO of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce and Greater Kingsville Economic Development Council. He is a member of the USS Kingsville Commissioning Committee, Kleberg County Communities in Schools Board of Directors, Kingsville Independent School District (ISD) and Riviera ISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Boards, Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering Dean’s Leadership Board and Centennial Committee for Texas A&M University - Kingsville, and Workforce Services of the Coastal Bend Board, where he chairs the Workforce Services Committee. Previously, he served on the Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board. Salazar received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University - Kingsville.