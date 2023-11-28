Ukraine: Join a masterclass on the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs Programme

The Ukrainian chapter of the Young European Ambassadors initiative will deliver an online masterclass on the European Commission’s Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs Programme on 29 November at 5pm EEST.

Ukrainian alumni-mentor of the programme, Liudmyla Nikitina, will share her experience and give tips to young Ukrainians seeking to develop their entrepreneurial skills. She joined in 2022 with a focus on community, social and personal services, and has since been featured as one of the programme’s success stories.

The Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs Programme pairs newcomers with experienced entrepreneurs for a period of 1-6 months in order to gather and exchange knowledge and business ideas.

During the event, YEAs will also present the European Commission’s “EU Neighbours East” regional communication programme and the accompanying “Young European Ambassadors” initiative.

Registration is open to all young Ukrainians via an online form and the event will be conducted in Ukrainian.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

