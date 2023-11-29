Submit Release
Lane Closure on Pleasants County Route 2/10, Old Hi Carpenter Bridge, On Friday, December 01, 2023

Pleasants County Route 2/10, Old Hi Carpenter Bridge, will have a lane closure, at milepost 0.17, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Friday, December 01, 2023, for a bridge inspection.
 
Motorists may have a lane closure for 30 minute intervals: however, motorists traveling through the work zone should reduce their speed, use caution, and follow the direction of all traffic control devices. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

