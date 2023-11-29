Lane Closures on Interstate 70, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Page Content

One lane of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70, at milepost 6.74, near the Middle Creek Bridges, will have lane closures from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, November 28, 2023, through Thursday, November 30, 2023, for the Middle Creek Bridges inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​