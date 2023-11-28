Mayor Bowser Activates the District’s First Cold Weather Emergency of the Season

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the DC Department of Human Services (DHS), in collaboration with the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), will activate a Cold Weather Emergency today, Tuesday, November 28 at 7 pm. According to the National Weather Service, the overnight temperature in Washington, DC is expected to be 27 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind-chill of 15 degrees.

Under a Cold Weather Emergency, the District provides services and supports to protect residents from life-threatening illness and injuries associated with severe cold weather.



Residents are encouraged to stay warm and vigilant and to call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 to request accessible shelter transportation for individuals experiencing homelessness, who may have disabilities, other access and/or functional needs, and are outside.

Cold Weather Emergencies occur when the National Weather Service forecasts weather that presents a danger to residents, especially those who are outdoors and experiencing homelessness. Alerts are triggered by either a combination of temperature and wind chill at 15° F or below, or a combination of temperature and wind chill at 20° F or below along with an accompanying weather event such as snow.

Residents are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. You can also receive alerts by following the AlertDC Twitter feed. All Washingtonians are encouraged to check on neighbors, especially unsheltered residents, the elderly, and other vulnerable populations, to ensure they are taking proper precautions ahead of the expected cold weather conditions.

Cold Weather Safety Precautions:

Stay inside if you can.

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia - young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

For additional cold weather information and preparedness tips, visit ready.dc.gov/winterwx.



The following shelter locations are open:



Shelters for Women

Adams Place Day Center at 2210 Adams Place NE

Harriet Tubman Shelter at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE #27

St. Josephine Bahkita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

Patricia Handy Place for Women at 1009 11th Street NW

Harbor Lights (Salvation Army) at 2100 New York Avenue NE

Naylor Road at 2601 Naylor Road SE



Shelters for Men

Church of Epiphany at 1317 G Street NW

Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

KBEC at 4100 South Capitol Street SE

Naylor Road 2603 Naylor Road SE

Emery at 1725 Lincoln Road NE



Shelter for LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternative-Family Life Center at 400 50th Street SE



Families seeking emergency shelter can call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 at any time day or night.



