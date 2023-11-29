Submit Release
French Bulldog Puppy ‘Hendrix’ Reunited with Owner

The Metropolitan Police Department has reunited stolen French Bulldog puppy ‘Hendrix’ with his owner after he was taken during an armed robbery.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m., members of the Violent Crime Suppression Division, in coordination with detectives of the Fifth District, conducted an operation in the 1200 block of Morse Street NE and recovered Hendrix.

On Monday, November 27, 2023, Hendrix's owner was contacted by an individual stating that they had Hendrix and would be willing to sell Hendrix back to them. Hendrix's owner relayed this information to MPD.

The puppy was taken in an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, November 26, 2023. As the victim entered her building, she was approached by a man with a taser who demanded her dog. The victim complied and the man entered a black Nissan with tinted windows and paper tags and fled eastbound on Monroe St Northeast.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing to determine how the adult female came into possession of the dog.

Detectives are still working to identify the robbery suspect, who is described as a black male, 5'5 in height, slim build, wearing a black ski mask, black coat, light denim jeans, and colorful shoes.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23192601

