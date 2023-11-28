Government of Saskatchewan Announces Membership of Economic Assessment Tribunal

CANADA, November 28 - Released on November 28, 2023

First referral will assess dollar figure impact of federal Clean Electricity Regulations



Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced the composition of the Saskatchewan First Act’s Economic Assessment Tribunal and its first referral for economic analysis and consideration, the federal Clean Electricity Regulations (CER).



“We are very pleased that such a distinguished group of experts has agreed to serve on this tribunal, as part of our Saskatchewan First legislation, which protects the economic future of families, communities and businesses,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “No other province has in place an independent tribunal whose exclusive role is to analyze and quantify the dollar figure harm of federal policies and legislation.”



The Saskatchewan First Tribunal will consist of five members:



• Michael W. Milani (Chair);

• Dr. Janice MacKinnon (Vice-Chair);

• Kenneth From;

• Dr. Stuart Smyth; and

• Estella Petersen.



The Saskatchewan First Act, which came into force on September 15, 2023, amends the Constitution of Saskatchewan to assert the province's exclusive jurisdiction over non-renewable natural resources and the operation of sites and facilities for electrical energy production and generation.



The federal CER were published by the federal government this past summer. In the Throne Speech in October, the Government of Saskatchewan signaled that, along with the CER, both the federal oil and gas cap and Federal Fuel Standard will also be referred to the tribunal in the months ahead.



“The members of the tribunal look forward to reviewing this very important matter,” Economic Tribunal Chair Mike Milani said. “We anticipate that the tribunal’s work will result in a more complete understanding of the Clean Electricity Regulations and their impact. We hope that our analysis and recommendations will provide helpful information and guidance. As chair, I am honoured to serve with such skilled and diverse colleagues.”

Additional biographical information:

Michael Milani, KC (Chair) is a senior partner (commercial and insolvency) at McDougall Gauley in Regina. Mr. Milani has previously served as Estey Chair in Business Law at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Law, as President of the Law Society and Federation of Law Societies of Canada, and is the current Chair of the Law Reform Commission of Saskatchewan. In a legal capacity, he has undertaken various green energy projects for SaskPower, including negotiating power purchase agreements for wind and solar energy, as well as agreements for the engineering, procurement and construction of combined cycle gas plants.

Dr. Janice MacKinnon (Vice-Chair) is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, member of the Order of Canada, and former Saskatchewan Finance Minister. In 2017, she was appointed to the federal advisory panel on NAFTA and the Environment and, in 2019, was appointed by former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to chair the Blue Ribbon panel on Alberta's finances. She is a Professor of fiscal policy at the School of Public Health at the University of Saskatchewan and a senior fellow and member of the National Council at the C.D Howe Institute.

Kenneth From is the former President and CEO of SaskEnergy. He is also a former CEO of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) and the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan (TSASK). Mr. From also previously served as an officer and director of Raven Oil Corporation from 2012-2016 and as President of Prairie Hunter Energy Corporation. A professional engineer, he was President (2003-2004) of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

Dr. Stuart Smyth is a professor at the University of Saskatchewan in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. His research focuses on sustainability, agriculture and innovation. As U of S Agri-Food Innovation and Sustainability Enhancement Chair, Dr. Smyth has published over 100 academic articles and is recognized as a leading expert on barriers to innovation and regulatory efficiency.

Estella Peterson is an oil sands heavy equipment operator in Fort McMurray, AB. Originally from Saskatchewan and Treaty 4 Cowesess First Nation, Estella is part of Suncor Energy's Aboriginal Ambassador program and is a freelance contributor, including to The Globe and Mail, on the economic importance of the natural resources sector to Indigenous communities.

