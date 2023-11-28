New Regina Urgent Care Now 85 Per Cent Complete

CANADA, November 28 - Released on November 28, 2023

Regina's new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at 1320 Albert Street has reached a new milestone with construction at 85 per cent complete.

The project, led by Graham Construction, has successfully finished essential aspects including the structure, roofing, interior framing, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and drywall work. The final touches are being applied to interior finishings, encompassing paint, trim, wall protection, flooring, and millwork, bringing us closer to the center's full operational capacity.

"I am pleased to share construction of the new Regina Urgent Care Centre is now 85 per cent complete," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "This important milestone demonstrates our government's commitment to building the health infrastructure Saskatchewan needs now and into the future."

Daily preventative measures have been implemented to keep the jobsite dust-free, which is a requirement of the Infection Prevention and Control measures. Exterior finishes have all been completed, including paving of the parking lot and signage. Landscaping is nearing completion except for a few seasonal tasks.

"I look forward to the new Urgent Care Centre providing residents with new pathways to seek care whether it be for minor ailments or for those seeking immediate support for mental health and addictions," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This will not only increase patient access to our health care system but also alleviate pressure on our emergency departments."

Once construction is completed, SHA teams will be working to install equipment, train medical teams in this new environment, verify patient flow plans and prepare to welcome patients.

"With work progressing on the new Urgent Care Centre, the SHA is focused on and committed to delivering the right care, in the right place for the people of Regina and surrounding area," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Andrew Will said. "Our care teams look forward to welcoming patients by summer 2024."

The Regina Urgent Care Centre will function as an alternative to Emergency Departments for non-life-threatening illnesses, injuries, and mental health support which requires treatment before the following day. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with an expected opening date of summer 2024.

"Hospitals of Regina Foundation is proud to invest $2.42 million in the priority technology, equipment, furniture and fixtures for the Regina Urgent Care Centre," Hospitals of Regina Foundation President and CEO Dino Sophocleous said. "This is the first new addition to health care capacity in Regina for many years and we are pleased to be part of helping our health care teams provide the best care possible for our southern Saskatchewan community, right here close to home."

The Government of Saskatchewan has pledged part of its $2 billion economic stimulus program to build this urgent care centre, as well as a second centre in Saskatoon. Construction of the Regina UCC is expected to be completed in early 2024, and the facility will open to the public once staff and furnishings are in place in the summer of 2024.

