Statement from President Joe Biden on Extension of Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

I have remained deeply engaged over the last few days to ensure that this deal—brokered and sustained through extensive U.S. mediation and diplomacy—can continue to deliver results. Thus far, more than 50 hostages have now been released and returned to their families. Those released include young children, mothers, and grandmothers. One of them was a little American girl, Abigail, who turned four years old while in captivity after her parents were killed in front of her and she was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. I spoke with Abigail’s family following her release, and we are working closely with our Israeli partners to ensure she gets the care and support she needs as she begins to recover from this unspeakable trauma.

The humanitarian pause has also enabled a significant surge in additional humanitarian assistance to the innocent civilians who are suffering across the Gaza strip. The United States has led the humanitarian response into Gaza—building on years of work as the largest funder of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. We are taking full advantage of the pause in fighting to increase the amount of humanitarian aid moving into Gaza, and we will continue our efforts to build a future of peace and dignity for the Palestinian people.

Today, I want to again thank Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar, and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt for their commitment to this process and in reaching the agreement for an extension over the next 48 hours. We will not stop until all of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists are released.