RSIPF fitness trainer gets into the swim of things

Meet Hency Charles, the man not only helping to keep Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers in shape as a fitness advisor but also the Captain of the Solomon Islands Swimming Team for the 17th Pacific Games.

On 23 November, the RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Solomon Islands Commander, Heath Davies, and other RSIPF and AFP members showed up at the PG Aquatics Centre to cheer for Hency who competed in the 4 X 50 free style mix relay.

Hency is a locally engaged AFP staff member who works closely with the RSIPF as a fitness advisor and personal trainer under the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

As a fitness advisor, Hency most often works in the RSIPF Gym where police officers access prescribed fitness training programs, health tips and checks aimed at keeping officers fit and healthy to do their policing duties.

Team Manager for the Pacific Game’s Solomon Islands Swimming Team, Nancy Millar, said Hency possessed all the qualities of an athlete and leader.

“Hency is kind, positive, passionate and motivational. He is caring and always keep team members together. We are so privileged to have him in our team and to be our captain,” Nancy said.

The Lungga River and some of Honiara’s coastal areas are spots where Hency did his training.

Even with minimal swimming facilities available to him, Hency went on to win two golds and a silver medal during the Solomon Islands National Swimming Championship in 2005. He got the same result again during the 2006 championship.

Hency said historically the sport of swimming had not been properly developed but it is pleasing to see professional facilities now available in Honiara.

These swimming facilities are part of the infrastructures built for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Hency believes the availability of proper swimming facilities and local swimmers’ participation in the current Pacific Games will prepare them well for upcoming sporting events notably the Oceania Games in 2024.

He is also grateful to the AFP and RSIPF for supporting his sporting goals.

While the Solomon Islands Swimming Team did not make the podium on 23 November, the day was a proud moment for the policing family as they watched and cheered for Hency- their colleague.

Senior RSIPF and AFP members and RAPPP members witnessing the Pacific Games swimming competition.

Members of the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) at the Aquatic Centre to cheer for Hency Charles who competed in the 4 X 50 metre free style mix relay.

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Solomon Islands Commander, Heath Davies, giving Hency Charles moral support during the event.

Hency Charles

RSIPF Press