Magnite Research Highlights Opportunity for Brands Amidst Growth of Ad-supported Streaming in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, today unveiled its latest research study, “Streaming TV’s New Era: Embracing Ad-supported Streaming Across Screens in Indonesia.” The research finds that ad-supported streaming in Indonesia continues to gain momentum and 69% of TV viewers in Indonesia watch ad-supported streaming.



According to the study, streamers in Indonesia spend an average of two hours a day watching streaming content and demonstrate high levels of cross-device viewing habits. While smartphones are the primary device used to consume TV content, 61% of ad-supported viewers watch on smart TVs always or most of the time in a typical week. Their cross-screen engagement creates meaningful connections as nearly all (97%) ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand they engaged with across multiple devices.

“Ad-supported streaming in Indonesia is experiencing continued growth as viewers gravitate toward accessible, premium television content,” said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director of Asia at Magnite. “Our research highlights streaming’s ability to drive brand visibility and trust and that viewer engagement extends beyond the streaming content to the accompanying advertising as well. As streaming continues to scale, brands should look to this channel to drive impact among a highly engaged audience.”

“Magnite’s research findings validate the effectiveness of ad-supported streaming and its ability to engage viewers for long periods by providing an immersive, cross-screen experience,” said Yogi Triharso, Head of Emtek Digital Data and Programmatic. “The shift towards ad-supported streaming content presents a prime opportunity for brands to capitalize on OTT platforms like Vidio. Leveraging this avenue enables diversification of marketing strategies, facilitating adept navigation of the dynamic streaming market while broadening audience reach.”

“The combination of high quality content and a seamless user experience is fueling the increase of ad-supported streaming in Indonesia,” said Anurag Sure, Lead Biddable, Mindshare Unilever Indonesia. “Magnite’s research underscores streaming as an influential channel that brands should consider when evaluating their media strategies given the high engagement of ad-supported streamers across various devices. This offers brands a valuable opportunity to bolster their connections with consumers and amplify the scope of their advertising initiatives across different screens.”

Additional key findings from Magnite’s study include:

Streaming services are essential in Indonesian households and 86% of ad-supported streamers consider streaming to be a must-have, while nearly 7 in 10 said they are watching more services with ads versus a year ago.

Ad-supported streamers are comfortable providing information about themselves if it results in a more relevant ad experience and this more personalized environment leads to better outcomes. 94% of ad-supported streamers are more likely to pay attention to ads that are relevant to their interests.

Streaming is capturing the attention of viewers more than social media. 94% of ad-supported viewers watch streaming content for long periods each time they watch, while 89% of social media users report scrolling quickly through their feed until they reach a post of interest.



To explore additional insights from the full report, please click here . Further individual market reports will follow in the coming months.

Methodology

Magnite engaged Harris Interactive to execute an online survey of 1,368 respondents in Indonesia from September 7 - 19, 2023. The respondents are people ages 18-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV a week, including streaming.

