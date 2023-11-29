Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on PH government, NDF decision to end conflict
November 29, 2023
STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PH GOVERNMENT, NDF DECISION TO END CONFLICT
The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front's (NDF) decision to forge a peaceful resolution to end the armed conflict is a breakthrough that should help propel us to having a peaceful and progressive country.
This reflects a shared commitment to prioritize diplomacy over conflict, fostering an environment conducive to understanding and cooperation. Immediately, I hope that this development will lead to a cessation of hostilities, one that we can sustain moving forward for the benefit of communities in the countryside directly impacted by the conflict.
The prospect of achieving a meaningful and relevant resolution with our insurgent brothers should drive a whole-of-government approach that would bring about economic development that is more inclusive and wide-ranging.
Ang makabuluhang hakbang na ito ay patunay ng dedikasyon ng parehong panig sa kapakanan at kaunlaran ng mamamayang Pilipino.