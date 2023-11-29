STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON PH GOVERNMENT, NDF DECISION TO END CONFLICT

The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front's (NDF) decision to forge a peaceful resolution to end the armed conflict is a breakthrough that should help propel us to having a peaceful and progressive country.

This reflects a shared commitment to prioritize diplomacy over conflict, fostering an environment conducive to understanding and cooperation. Immediately, I hope that this development will lead to a cessation of hostilities, one that we can sustain moving forward for the benefit of communities in the countryside directly impacted by the conflict.

The prospect of achieving a meaningful and relevant resolution with our insurgent brothers should drive a whole-of-government approach that would bring about economic development that is more inclusive and wide-ranging.

Ang makabuluhang hakbang na ito ay patunay ng dedikasyon ng parehong panig sa kapakanan at kaunlaran ng mamamayang Pilipino.