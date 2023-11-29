VSP Rutland/Accident with Serious Bodily Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B4007660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2023 @ 1504 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pittsford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Casella’s

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nathan A. Cohn

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to trailer.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Daniel J. Davidson

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial front-end damage.

INJURIES: Critical/Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland/UVM

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 28, 2023 at approximately 1504 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two vehicle collision with injuries, located at 1448 US Route 7 in the Town of Pittsford.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Nathan A Cohn (33) of Ferrisburgh Vermont was attempting to make a left turn to travel north on US Route 7. At this time Daniel J. Davidson (44) of Rutland Vermont was traveling south on US Route 7. Evidence indicated that the tractor trailer was taking up both the north and southbound lane when attempting to exit the Casella’s parking lot. The front end of Davidson’s vehicle struck the trailer portion of the tractor trailer unit that Cohn had been operating. Davidson sustained critical/life threatening injuries from colliding with the tractor trailer, he was subsequently airlifted to UVM Hospital to receive treatment.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded and is the primary VSP unit responsible for investigating this incident. The Department of Motor Vehicle’s assisted with the investigation. Anyone who may have information that could aid in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802 388 4919. This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no further information is available at this time.

