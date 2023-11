ROAD CLOSURE INTERSTATE 89 S BETWEEN WILLISTON & RICHMOND

STATE OF VERMONT

INTERSTATE 89 SOUTH BOUND BETWEEN EXIT 12[WILLISTON AND EXIT 11[RICHMOND] WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER RELATED INCIDENT. MULTIPLE VEHICLES ARE OFF THE ROAD OR STUCK IN THE ROADWAY. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

