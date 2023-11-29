Submit Release
"Managing AI Issues at Work: Lessons Learned by Our Firm and Clients," AI Across Industries, Davis Wright Tremaine Webinar

While ChatGPT has garnered international attention, the world of generative AI has most certainly not stopped there. DWT has been closely involved in the industry's evolving landscape, from advising the world's biggest tech companies on cutting-edge generative AI issues to implementing our own home-built, in-house generative AI platform.

Speaking from these experiences, Matt Jedreski and Claudia Lin discuss the risks and concerns relating to adoption of AI tools in the workplace, along with the protections companies should look for when evaluating potential AI tools for use in the workplace – including the responsible AI practices, trust and security mitigations undertaken by providers, and contractual protections established in Terms of Use. They' cover the current regulatory landscape and emerging legal issues around security, bias/discrimination, intellectual property, and the benefits and pitfalls of using a generative AI program in the workplace.

Presenters

This webinar is the sixth in DWT's webinar series "AI Across Industries," a monthly webinar examining legal risks, challenges, and opportunities presented by the adoption of AI/ML in healthcare, financial services, media, technology, communications, and other leading industries.

