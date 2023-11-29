Second friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Chinese fronts held in Hạ Long

VIETNAM, November 29 - QUẢNG NINH — The second friendship exchange between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, as well as among the VFF committees and the CPPCC committees in Vietnamese and Chinese localities along the shared border, took place in Hạ Long City of northern Quảng Ninh Province on Tuesday.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, vice president and general secretary of the VFF Central Committee, highlighted the long-standing relationship between Việt Nam and China, describing it as a priceless treasure of the two countries that needs to be further reinforced and developed.

The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always remember the great support given by the Party, State, and people of China during the past struggle for independence and the current national construction and development, Hà said.

The official affirmed that Việt Nam always pays great attention to maintaining and promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, taking it as a consistent policy, a long-term strategy, and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.

She said that the exchange would help specify the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries on further promoting and deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China.

Hà expressed her hope that the VFF and the CPPCC will increase the exchange and cooperation not only at the central level but also at the local one, especially in bordering localities, while strengthening people-to-people exchange and relations between the youth of the two countries, thus promoting the bilateral traditional neighbourliness.

At the same time, it is necessary to bolster substantial and win-win cooperation, especially in economy, trade, investment, transportation, culture, tourism, education, and other fields.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee Wang Yong said he hopes the two sides will work together to create a favourable environment for the exchange and cooperation between the two countries, while promoting the advantages of the two fronts in gathering forces and strengths of social circles for the reinforcement of friendship between the two peoples.

On the occasion, the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee delegations participated in the great national solidarity festival in Hạ Long City, and toured local industrial parks, Hạ Long Bay, and the Quảng Ninh Museum and Library. They also engaged in a tree planting event in Hạ Long. — VNS