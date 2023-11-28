People travelling Highway 97 are advised of a short-term closure on Thursday between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland.

The highway will be closed for blasting at the rockslide site on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours. The highway will be reopened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. A contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and safe for the travelling public.

Although drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97, a detour around the slide area on the 201 Forest Service Road will be maintained and remain open until further notice. If using the detour route, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca