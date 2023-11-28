Illumina, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Illumina, Inc. (“Illumina” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ILMN) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Illumina securities between May 1, 2023 and October 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are informed that they must petition the Court within 60 days from the issuance of this notice (when initially published) if they wish to act as the lead plaintiff in this case.

Illumina disclosed on August 10, 2023, after market hours, that the SEC was examining the company's declarations about its recent purchase of GRAIL, Inc., including issues related to the behavior and remuneration of some Illumina and GRAIL managers.

Following this announcement, Illumina's share price dropped by $4.64, or 2.5%, ending at $180.48 on August 11, 2023.

Later, on October 17, 2023, Carl Icahn filed a lawsuit against current and former Illumina directors, accusing them of breaching their fiduciary responsibilities. Although the lawsuit was initially sealed, Reuters reported that Icahn, at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York, stated the lawsuit concerned Illumina's completion of its acquisition of cancer diagnostic test producer Grail.

Subsequently, Illumina's stock price fell again by $7.42, or 5.6%, closing at $124.45 per share on October 18, 2023.

The lawsuit in this class action claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants provided false and/or misleading statements and failed to reveal crucial negative information about Illumina's business, operations, and future. Specifically, it alleges that the Defendants did not inform investors that: (1) some company insiders had personal financial reasons for acquiring GRAIL; (2) Icahn's criticism, contrary to Illumina's attempts to downplay it, was accurate in identifying a misalignment between insiders’ interests and the Company’s; and (3) consequently, the Defendants' optimistic comments about Illumina's business, operations, and prospects were significantly misleading and/or lacked a solid foundation.

The lawsuit contends that when these undisclosed details became public, investors suffered financial losses.

