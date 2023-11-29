Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,784 in the last 365 days.

Mot Mot Mind Launches Kickstarter Campaign for The Well-Being Planner

Orange and Black planner on Brown wood background with props on desk

Our Planner comes in 2 colours- Vibrant Orange and Classic Black

Orange Planner with Box

Orange Planner with Box

White Logo with Brand name on Orange background

Mot Mot Mind Logo

Mot Mot Mind's well-being planner aims to raise $10,300 on Kickstarter. More info on https://www.motmotmind.com

A wellbeing planner that helps you plan areas to create a positive space in your everyday life. Prioritize wellbeing with Mot Mot Mind.”
— Mot Mot Mind
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto-based lifestyle brand, Mot Mot Mind, is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for The Well-Being Planner. Designed to empower individuals and teams to achieve better mental health and maintain their overall well-being, the Well-Being Planner is a self-growth visualization and measurement tool.

In a world where millions of people struggle to reach their life goals, often hindered by self-limiting beliefs, Mot Mot Mind is on a mission to provide a solution. The Well-Being Planner is a practical tool, carefully crafted by a team of experienced professionals, that allows users to visualize, measure, and plan their self-growth effectively.

Key Features of The Well-Being Planner:
Thirteen-Week Sections: The planner is thoughtfully divided into thirteen-week sections, making it easy for users to track their self-care journey over time.
Comprehensive Well-Being: The planner focuses on various aspects of well-being, including knowledge and creativity, health and fitness, love and relationships, happiness and gratitude, and mindfulness and purpose.
DOHO Sections: The planner includes DOHO (Desires, Opportunities, Hiccups, and Outline) sections, helping users outline and achieve high-impact projects and dreams.
Vaibhav Belgaonkar, Founder of Mot Mot Mind, emphasized the company's commitment to well-being: "Our Well-Being Planner is a tool that bridges the gap between desire and achievement. It's designed to make self-growth tangible and accessible."

Mot Mot Mind's Kickstarter campaign for The Well-Being Planner has set a fundraising goal of $10,300.

For more information about The Well-Being Planner and other solutions from Mot Mot Mind, please visit https://motmotmind.com/.The wellness campaign is also active on social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Mot Mot Mind
Contact Person: Vaibhav Belgaonkar
Email: hello@motmotmind.com
Phone: +1 (647) 835-7452
Country: Canada
Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/motmotmindwp/well-being-planner-by-mot-mot-mind?ref=3pco6e

Vaibhav Belgaonkar
Mot Mot Mind
+1 647-835-7452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Mot Mot Mind Launches Kickstarter Campaign for The Well-Being Planner

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more